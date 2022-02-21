Come home to Crestwicke! Beautiful, well-maintained home w/ open floor plan offering over 4000 sq ft. This 2 story colonial has been well maintained, freshly painted, offering 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, a spacious eat-in kitchen that offers cherry cabinets, Corian countertops, and an oversized island with granite countertops. Unwind in front of one of the two fireplaces this house has to offer. The best of both worlds with a wood-burning fireplace and a gas fireplace. First-floor custom office for remote working or a possible 5th bedroom. Partially finished basement with lots of room and endless possibility for fun and entertaining! 3 season room with fabulous views of the professionally landscaped backyard. Relax outdoors on the large paver patio that overlooks the large private backyard that is perfect for a pool. Oversized 2 car garage. 14 KW Generator.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story from The Pantagraph.
This list is part of continuing weather coverage at pantagraph.com and will be updated.
Jordyn H. Thornton is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Trevonte Kirkwood of Bloomington.
3 Central Illinois school districts named in COVID-19 lawsuit; Unit 5 board to consider mask-optional plan
The complaint includes similar allegations to a suit filed in Sangamon County by Thomas DeVore representing dozens of teachers across the state, an attorney said.
A legislative panel on Tuesday voted to suspend the latest version of COVID-19 mitigations for public schools. Here's the latest.
A Bloomington woman has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 7-month-old girl who remains missing. Anyone with information can call 309-434-2807.
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.
A press conference is scheduled Wednesday.
Sexual assault, robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle charges have been filed against a Bloomington man.
Brian Jones to take over as Illinois State's interim head basketball coach for rest of season as MVC coaches react to Dan Muller being fired.