4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $319,900

Clean Spacious home in Eagle Crest! Main level includes two-story foyer and a formal living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, half bath and office. Hardwood and tile floors on main level. Family room includes built-ins and a fireplace. Kitchen has granite countertops and backsplash and an island, with a desk. First floor laundry with a utility sink. Three car attached garage. Second story includes a large master suite with his & hers sinks, shower and jetted tub, and walk in closet. Three other bedrooms upstairs with shared bathroom. Partially finished basement includes all tile floors and a family room, kids room, other room with a closet (could be a bedroom), full bathroom, and spacious storage room. Spacious back yard with a deck and a brick patio! House has crown molding throughout and features a central vacuum. Recently updated: New Roof in 2012, New Water Heater 2015, New high efficiency Furnace and AC 2017. New in 2021 windows, sliding door, garage doors, and second story carpet.