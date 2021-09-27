 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $317,500

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $317,500

Largest lot in Oakridge subdivision, large private patio, 2by6 construction, full brick front facade. Kitchen completely remodeled 2021 with shaker cabinets, quartzite tops and Bertazonni dual fuel stove, hood and refrigerator, Sharp microwave drawer Bosch d/w. Master bath remodeled 2020 floor and marble vanities. Engineered wood floors and ceramic tile on 1st floor. Roof 2013, HVAC 2012. Painted trims throughout. Two large room finished in basement with full bath and lookout windows. Laundry in basement with laundry chute in bedroom #2. Move in ready -Agent interest.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in Clinton Lake

Body found in Clinton Lake

A fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing access reported seeing a vehicle on the edge of the lake and then saw a body in the water, authorities said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News