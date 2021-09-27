4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $317,500

Largest lot in Oakridge subdivision, large private patio, 2by6 construction, full brick front facade. Kitchen completely remodeled 2021 with shaker cabinets, quartzite tops and Bertazonni dual fuel stove, hood and refrigerator, Sharp microwave drawer Bosch d/w. Master bath remodeled 2020 floor and marble vanities. Engineered wood floors and ceramic tile on 1st floor. Roof 2013, HVAC 2012. Painted trims throughout. Two large room finished in basement with full bath and lookout windows. Laundry in basement with laundry chute in bedroom #2. Move in ready -Agent interest.