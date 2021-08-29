 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $310,000

Wonderful updated family home in great neighborhood! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with other room that could be used for fifth bedroom, full bath and finished family room area too! All hardwood floors, ceramic tile, new carpet in family room! Updated extra large eat-in-kitchen, kitchen cabinets refaced, quartz counter tops, jenn-air cooktop, built in double oven, see-thru fireplace too! Master suite is huge with walk-in closet, double sinks and newer walk-in tiled shower. All bathrooms updated, roof 08(thirty year shingles), Trane furnace 2019, leaf filter gutter guards, new paver backyard patio, separate workshop area in garage, and wait till you see the beautiful private backyard!! Come see!!

