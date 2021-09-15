4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $305,000

Well cared for and welcoming, this lovely home is situated on a cul-de-sac in a wonderful neighborhood. Offering spacious room sizes, ample storage, great outdoor area, and updates that include; HVAC '19, Roof '15, Water Heater '19, basement flooring '20, upstairs bathrooms-flooring and fixtures '19, patio added '17. There's nothing to do but move in and start making memories in your new home.