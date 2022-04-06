4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,000

Stunning 1.5 story home with so many amazing updates throughout! Walk through the front door of this home to a two-story foyer and gorgeous re-finished hardwood flooring that run through the main floor into the dining room and down the halls to the Primary bedroom and bath. The foyer opens up to a large family room with a cozy whitewashed bricked fireplace and plush new carpet. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, double convection oven, quartz counter tops and a cook top stove built into the kitchen island. Beautiful views of the lake through the kitchen windows and from the back yard patio. Off of the kitchen you will find a designated laundry room with utility sink and storage shelving. One full bath and one-half bath on main floor. Both have been tastefully updated with shiplap walls, herringbones tiled shower and glass shower doors. The main floor also features a second bedroom, den or office space. Up the open staircase to the second floor are two more large bedrooms. One of these bedrooms offers it's own private modern full bathroom and a walk-in closet. The lower level provides more finished living space with brand new LVP flooring and tiled ceiling. Basement also features a bonus room with rubber gym flooring which would work great for a kids toy room or an in-home gym! The unfinished space is currently set up as one big work shop with two work benches, shop ventilation and shelving. Fresh paint and all new light fixtures throughout. Beautiful outdoor landscaping with low voltage lighting and private aggregate patio. All outdoor lighting is on dusk to dawn sensors. Other features include a fenced-in back yard, an oversized 2 car garage, two furnaces, two hot water heater(1 gas, 1 electric) Amazing curb appeal and is conveniently located at the end of a cul-de-sac, easy access to the interstate and just a couple miles from Rivian. This home has so much to offer. Pride of ownership shows throughout! Act quick, this will not last long.