This beautiful home sits on a lushly landscaped corner lot in the convenient central location. The grand entry features a 2 story foyer with illuminating natural light from the custom arched window above the front door. It really is an impressive entrance. The sprawling main floor has a formal dining room, flex room, family room, kitchen, 3 seasons room, laundry room and a 1/2 bath! The kitchen features brand new stainless appliances (June 2021), hickory cabinets and a nice built in cabinet area off the eat in kitchen area. The family room has a cozy fireplace and built in bookcases. Mounted Tv above the fireplace can stay with the home. The sun room is a nice area of extra living space. The fully fenced backyard has an above ground pool. The upstairs has 4 LARGE bedrooms. The main bedroom has vaulted ceilings, a corner window, very large master closet and a full bathroom. The attached main bathroom has double vanity sinks, corner tub and a full shower with glass doors. The other 3 bedrooms upstairs are great sized and have lots of natural light!! The 3 car garage has a 240 volt outlet for an electric vehicle. The roof was installed in 2018 with a CertainTeed upgraded shingle(transferable warranty to the new buyers). Furnace and AC new in 2017. This is a wonderful home that is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,000
