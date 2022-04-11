4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,000

Fabulous location just minutes from Veterans Parkway on a 9/10 acre lot with no backyard neighbors. Enjoy the private outdoor retreat from the huge multi-level deck or the patio with a firepit. The subdivision has a lake, a playground and a covered picnic area. On the inside of this home, you will be awed by the fabulous updates and improvements. The main floor was remodeled with an opened and enlarged stairway with wood stairs, stylish railing and lovely trim and crown molding. The entire front door unit was also replaced - the new one is beautiful. The main living areas have newer, gorgeous bamboo flooring. The spacious family room has a beamed ceiling and plantation shutters plus a lovely fireplace. There is a main floor wet bar/prep area. Amazing owner bath remodel includes a huge glass & tile shower, heated tile floor, Amish-made vanity, new mirrors and lights. Owner closet has custom Amish-made built-ins. Kitchen has been updated with new large tile flooring, granite counters, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Furnace, AC and water heater were new in 2021. 50 year roof was installed in 2011.