Gorgeous 2-story on the LAKE at Old Farm Lakes! The open floor plan is sure to impress with over 2,200 sq ft of hardwood, 2-story family room and abundant Andersen windows that bring in streams of natural light and picturesque views of the lake! The sprawling kitchen is sure to impress with the 42" custom cabinetry, large island, granite tops, under cabinet lighting and stainless appliance package! The 2nd floor master is a lovely retreat with hardwood flooring, views of the lake, a large WIC and an en suite bath w/ beautiful tile flooring, a jetted tub, double vanity w/ granite tops and a separate shower/water closet area! The finished basement offers a family room with wet bar, full bathroom and a bedroom w/ egress window. The basement also includes a flex room that is perfect for an office, work out area or play room. The 1st floor laundry is equipped with a mud sink. The backyard offers a lovely aggregate patio that overlooks the lake. Updated roof & mechanicals, back up sump pump and so much more. A must see home in a prime location that is priced to sell!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $300,000
