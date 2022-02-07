Beautiful home in Golden Eagle subdivision! Fresh paint, new flooring, and new carpet throughout the entire house make it easy for you to move right in. The main floor layout offers plenty of space for an office/playroom, dining room, living room with fireplace, 1/2 bath, and a nice sized kitchen. Enjoy the main floor laundry too! Four bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are upstairs with a walk in master bedroom closet. Need even more space? Walk down to the finished basement with another fireplace and 1/2 bath. The fully fenced backyard is perfect for your dogs, kids, or hosting activities. Last but not least, check out the spacious 3 car garage. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,900
