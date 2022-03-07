4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,900

2 - story home in Eagle Ridge, Close to Schools, Four Season Gym,Tipton Park with walking trails and lots of outdoor space to enjoy year round! This home has an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling in the kitchen with plenty of natural light,the main floor family room offers plenty of space for all your family and complimented with custom built-ins and a wood burning fireplace! Formal dining room,just off the kitchen. Main floor Formal living room, music room or office. The laundry is located conveniently off the garage and mud room area with a spacious 3- car garage. The primary suite offers double sinks,and good closet storage. The lower level has a bar and desk area. Fenced in backyard!