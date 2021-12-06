4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $294,900

Simply stunning. This 2-story 4bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you to call home. Turn-key and ready for a new owner. The updates are almost too numerous to list but include and are not limited to: new skylights, updated 2-story entry way, exterior paint, interior paint in just under half the home, light fixtures and ceiling fans, door hardware, and main floor premium wood laminate flooring, new storm door and more! Kitchen opens to the amazing temperature controlled sun room and dry bar area. All premium stainless kitchen appliances remain. With 9ft ceilings the beautiful built-ins within the family room surrounding the gas log fireplace are impressive. All window treatments remain as well. The primary suite boasts dual closets and a massive en-suite with dual vanities featuring a separate tub from the walk-in, tile surround shower. Full partially finished basement. Guest bath with updated vanity and fixtures. Fully fenced in back yard and more! Truly a must see home!