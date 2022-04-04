 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $290,000

Gorgeous, 2-story updated home in Eagle Creek! Hard to find floorplan features the kitchen space opening to generous sized eating area & generous sized living room. Living room showcases cozy gas fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases. Beautiful kitchen boasts full stainless steel appliance package, marble backsplash, granite tops & hardwood floors. Dedicated dining room. Generous bedroom sizes, including the primary which includes an ensuite bath with jetted tub, separate shower & double sinks! 2nd floor laundry with cabinets. Finished basement provides additional family room space & tons of storage space. Fully fenced backyard with extra large patio & pergola. 2 Car attached garage. New Furnace: 2022. Installed bar: 2020. Gutter guards: 2021. Vanity main bath: 2020. New windows: 2019.

