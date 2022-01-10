4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $289,900

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spacious, move-in ready 4 bedroom home in Eagle Crest. Open floorplan from kitchen to family room. Large backyard with beautiful cobblestone patio. Lots of updates by current owner: New A/C (19), hardwood floors (06), Roof (07), basement carpet (19), Master Bath refresh (21), 2nd full bath remodel (21). Lots of fresh paint (21), newer sliding glass door, newer dishwasher. All appliances will stay. Other nice features include 6 Panel Doors, 90% Eff Furnace, whirlpool tub in Master, wood burning fireplace, & oversized 3 car garage.

