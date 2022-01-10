Spacious, move-in ready 4 bedroom home in Eagle Crest. Open floorplan from kitchen to family room. Large backyard with beautiful cobblestone patio. Lots of updates by current owner: New A/C (19), hardwood floors (06), Roof (07), basement carpet (19), Master Bath refresh (21), 2nd full bath remodel (21). Lots of fresh paint (21), newer sliding glass door, newer dishwasher. All appliances will stay. Other nice features include 6 Panel Doors, 90% Eff Furnace, whirlpool tub in Master, wood burning fireplace, & oversized 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Illinois schools will soon receive new guidance about isolation and quarantine times to align with federal school guidance on COVID-19, the Il…
Police say they have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday in Southern Illinois after he allegedly fled to Los Angeles.
Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with multiple counts.
"Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said.
Two men were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stabbing injuries, police said.
Firefighters in Bloomington knocked out two structure fires since yesterday morning that left one injured.
BLOOMINGTON – A Wednesday traffic stop for improper lane usage on Interstate 55 in Normal led authorities to reveal an Ashland woman was drivi…
Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning.
Bloomington Police are charging two men with attempting to steal parts from a car parked at Traditions Apartments.