4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $284,900

OPEN AND SPACIOUS RANCH great! Located in pretty Wittenberg Woods, this outstanding ranch has a large private rear yard with an 18 X 25 patio and no backyard neighbors. CATHEDRAIL CEILINGS in living and master bedroom. Pretty, bright kitchen with granite countertops and wood flooring. Master has large walk-in shower. Finished lower level has 9 foot walls in family room, plenty of natural light and the 4th bedroom. Custom Levelor blinds remain. Gas connection on patio for gas grill. 2 Car garage is 23.5 foot deep on one side. Located close to Constitution Trail and Prairie Vista Golf Course!!