4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $284,900

Sellers want to pick this beauty up and move it, as when perfect calls, you have to accept, they LOVE this home! This beauty was built by Jack Ruch, and there are so many gorgeous features! Open the custom made front door into the dramatically soaring and light filled living room which leads to the gourmet kitchen which is so lovely with soft close doors, granite, as well as an island and pantry! This offers a main level den too for working from home! New since purchase include a new furnace, and some paint and stained deck, which makes the private backyard a lovely oasis! The finished basement has lots of room to play and another bath and wet bar to make it easy. Hurry, this is a true beauty!