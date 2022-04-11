Welcome Home! This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in country style living, is located in the very desirable sub-division of Hill-N-Dale on a quiet Cul-de-sac. The yard is large and has several apple trees and lots of beautiful landscaping for your enjoyment. The home with over 3000 square feet, has several family areas for you to spread out and relax which includes a (3) Seasons room for you to enjoy your morning coffee or tea. There is also a (3) car garage which one is heated and has been used in the past to host their teenagers for a hang-out! Many updates have been completed in the past few years which include the following: Exterior wood siding was painted professionally in 2019, Casey Roofing completed a New roof including any needed sheathing with Landmark Pro Shingles also in 2019 and even your storage shed has an updated roof, New septic field, clean out and additional work upgrades completed by Williamson Excavation in 2020, Some new windows by Window World in 2016/2017. Deck painted in 2021, Refrigerator and Dishwasher replaced in 2019, Water Heater replaced in 2020. This home will not last long! Private showings will begin on Thursday, April 7th. Home owner will look at all offers on Sunday afternoon, but reserves the right to take an exceptional offer at any time.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $284,900
