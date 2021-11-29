4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,000

Santa came early this year! Welcome home to this beautiful, non-cookie cutter home in Old Farm Lakes! Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. First floor boasts high (9') ceilings, beautiful crown molding and lots of windows for plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen features white cabinets, breakfast bar, French door refrigerator, and pantry closet. Main floor has plenty of separate living spaces, including a separate living & dining room. First floor laundry/mudroom off of garage. Four bedrooms on the 2nd level are all spacious w/large walk-in closets. Master bath & 2nd full bath flooring replaced (17) with gorgeous wood grain ceramic tile. Master bath features double sinks, walk-in shower, & whirlpool tub. Large finished basement offers a variety of uses: office space, additional guest space, potential 2nd family room, and lots of storage. Backyard is great for entertaining with 2 patios, pergola, & fenced yard. Heated garage is a great man cave with an extra bumpout for storage! Some updates include New roof in 2017, new Trane HVAC in 2018, & some new light fixtures. This gorgeous home will sell quickly, so schedule your showing today!