 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $275,000

Santa came early this year! Welcome home to this beautiful, non-cookie cutter home in Old Farm Lakes! Open floor plan with beautiful hardwood floors throughout main level. First floor boasts high (9') ceilings, beautiful crown molding and lots of windows for plenty of natural light. Spacious kitchen features white cabinets, breakfast bar, French door refrigerator, and pantry closet. Main floor has plenty of separate living spaces, including a separate living & dining room. First floor laundry/mudroom off of garage. Four bedrooms on the 2nd level are all spacious w/large walk-in closets. Master bath & 2nd full bath flooring replaced (17) with gorgeous wood grain ceramic tile. Master bath features double sinks, walk-in shower, & whirlpool tub. Large finished basement offers a variety of uses: office space, additional guest space, potential 2nd family room, and lots of storage. Backyard is great for entertaining with 2 patios, pergola, & fenced yard. Heated garage is a great man cave with an extra bumpout for storage! Some updates include New roof in 2017, new Trane HVAC in 2018, & some new light fixtures. This gorgeous home will sell quickly, so schedule your showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News