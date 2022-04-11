4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $268,900

Don't miss this opportunity in Oakridge Subdivisions with access to pool, tennis courts, park and clubhouse. Large master suite. Many updates to this home including flooring on both levels in 2022, fresh paint entire house 2022, new countertops 2022, Fridge 2018, Stove and Dishwasher 2020, Microwave 2021. Great location. Radon mitigation system already installed.