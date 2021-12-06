 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $265,000

You will love this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Ridgecrest! It's hard to beat this location, nestled on a quiet street but close to schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, and the Constitution Trail. Updates in the last year include carpet and paint throughout, counters in the kitchen, all new windows, and new LVP flooring in all bathrooms. This home is a must see!

