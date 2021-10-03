Welcome home! This 4 bedroom house has tons of space inside and out. The main floor has a living room and formal dining room with newer carpet. The kitchen is open to the family room that has a fireplace and beautiful built-in cabinets. There is a huge four seasons room with plenty of room for activities that brings in tons of natural light. The main floor is completed by a 1/2 bath and a large laundry room. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with two closets, double vanity in the private bath and a skylight. There are three great sized bedrooms and a full bath that complete the second floor. The basement boasts another family room, a storage area, and a bonus room that is set up for a hair salon. There is also a bath that could be finished into another full bathroom. Don't miss this home and all it has to offer. HOA includes tennis courts and pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
More details being released Tuesday about a shooting Monday evening in Bloomington.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
Federal prosecutors said Matthew Namoff, 25, ran a “significant bookmaking operation” at ISU.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.
The Bloomington District 87 school board met Monday, but the student’s parent agreed to withdraw and enroll in the Regional Alternative School.