4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $265,000

Welcome home! This 4 bedroom house has tons of space inside and out. The main floor has a living room and formal dining room with newer carpet. The kitchen is open to the family room that has a fireplace and beautiful built-in cabinets. There is a huge four seasons room with plenty of room for activities that brings in tons of natural light. The main floor is completed by a 1/2 bath and a large laundry room. Upstairs you will find a huge master bedroom with two closets, double vanity in the private bath and a skylight. There are three great sized bedrooms and a full bath that complete the second floor. The basement boasts another family room, a storage area, and a bonus room that is set up for a hair salon. There is also a bath that could be finished into another full bathroom. Don't miss this home and all it has to offer. HOA includes tennis courts and pool.