4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $259,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $259,000

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled, move in ready home on a corner lot in the Old Farm Lakes Subdivision. Walk through the front door into the spacious entry way. The main floor includes a dining room, office and an open floor plan with a living room and a unique kitchen layout. The 2nd floor features a master bedroom with a spacious closet and full bath plus an additional 3 bedrooms and a beautiful full bath. The full basement is partially finished with a family room, area that could be used for a workout space and a full bath, plus plenty of room for storage with tons of shelving. The 2 car garage has pull down shelving plus an door that leads to the basement. When the weather gets nice you'll enjoy time out on the spacious patio in your beautifully landscaped yard. This home is a MUST SEE!!

