4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $250,000

Beautiful quad level home located in a rural subdivision that is only 6 minutes from Rivian. On the main level you'll find the beautifully updated kitchen that includes stainless appliances and subway tile backsplash. Right off the kitchen is the large dining room that accesses the backyard. The main level living room features a built in electric fireplace. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. One of the 3 bedrooms includes a private bath. The lower level has a second kitchen that is perfect for get togethers. It features a wood burning fireplace in the family room and breakfast bar area. The master bedroom is also on this level. It has access to the back patio and one of the most beautiful walk-in tiled showers with dual shower heads. In the basement you'll find the "man cave" and laundry area. In the man can it has epoxy floors and a custom bar. Also includes a 2 car heated garage with epoxy floors.