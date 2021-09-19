4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $250,000

Spacious 2 story with a 3 car garage in a great location! Your family will enjoy the beautiful Gaelic park, playground, and lake that is only 2 blocks away and that provides access to Constitution Trail. This popular floor plan has an open kitchen/family room with lots of living and dining space as well as a kitchen island. The lot is large for your outdoor activities. The interior has been professionally painted, and the roof was just replaced in 2021. Three bedrooms have walk-in closets and the master bedroom is an awesome size! The three car garage even has an additional bump-out for extra storage. The taxes currently reflect no homestead exemption.