4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $250,000

Immaculate Open Concept home with so many UPDATES! Gorgeous New flooring throughout Main floor & Upstairs. Eat-In-Kitchen with Breakfast Bar & New Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances. Fresh Paint! Master with Nice Bathroom & Walk-In Closet. Convenient Main Floor Laundry Room (option to move to basement and use as Huge Pantry). Nice Finished basement with many options for use, Daylight Windows, Full Bathroom, Mud Sink, 2 Finished Rooms can be used as 4th Bedroom (with 2 large egress windows), Family Room/Workout Room or Office. HVAC and Home Humidifier (2018/2019). Professional Landscaping, Nice Cedar Fence, Large Deck (treated & stained) 2-Sheds (composite, metal) Huge Backyard with mature trees & No backyard neighbors! Tall tree line in back provides shade and privacy. Great Location, Unit 5 Schools, close to State Farm & Rivian.