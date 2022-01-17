4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $250,000

Wonderful 8-year-old, 2-story house has the floor plan buyers are seeking. The open kitchen/family room includes an island and walk-in pantry. There is also a flex room on the main floor that makes a great work-from-home office or could be a dining room or play room. The finished basement provides excellent additional living or entertaining space and includes daylight windows and a third full bath. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms and the conveniently located laundry room. Spacious master suite with large bath and huge walk-in closet. Owners have recently added a privacy fence and some landscaping. The neighborhood includes a pool and lake. Some photos are older to show the house, yard and area in a more attractive season.