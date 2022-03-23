Lovely 4 bedroom Victorian home on prestigious East Washington St in Founders Grove! This home has so many nice period features to it, like a front foyer, high ceilings, transom windows, glass doorknobs, large bay windows, swinging door to kitchen, laundry chute, etc. Seller has decided to let the next owner decide whether to restore it to its 1920's glory, or to update it to his/her taste. Main floor features a large living room with cozy fireplace & room for a piano, separate formal dining area with built-in corner cabinet, spacious kitchen, lovely front family room separated by French doors, and a front screened porch perfect for leaving open on summer nights. Second floor features 4 good-sized bedrooms w/walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms (Master has a clawfoot tub), and charming built-ins. Attic is finished but could use some TLC. Basement is unfinished with tons of room for storage. Current owners have loved & cared for this home for 47 years! Recent updates include: Roof (09), A/C (21), updated Master Bath w/new vanity, etc. Property will be sold As-Is; inspections for informational purposes only. This is your chance to live on East Washington St & make this home your own! Be careful while showing, as seller is getting ready for an estate sale.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $250,000
