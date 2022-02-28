4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $245,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meticulously maintained 4 bedroom home in Old Farm Lakes with very nice curb appeal. This beauty comes with an extra first floor office, bonus room behind kitchen, bump out in garage for workshop, extra wide corner lot, nice deck with awning & covered porch extending the front of the house. Open kitchen has quartz counter tops, backsplash, faucet & under cabinet lighting ('18). New interior light fixtures ('21) 30 year roof 10 years old - HVAC 9 years old. Close to neighborhood lakes that are great for fishing & trails. Full list of updates available.

