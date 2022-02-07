4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $240,000

Spacious room sizes throughout this lovely 4 bedroom home in Rollingbrook. Hardwood flooring installed in living room and family room in 2020. Eat in kitchen with porcelain tiled floor. Family room has gas start/wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Finished lower level includes the FR and 12x15 other room. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Updates including roof '11, siding '11, deck '11, garage door '11, front door and garage entry door '12, storage shed '12. Great location on quiet street. Neighborhood park/playground.