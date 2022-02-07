 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $240,000

Spacious room sizes throughout this lovely 4 bedroom home in Rollingbrook. Hardwood flooring installed in living room and family room in 2020. Eat in kitchen with porcelain tiled floor. Family room has gas start/wood burning fireplace and wet bar. Finished lower level includes the FR and 12x15 other room. All appliances including washer and dryer stay. Updates including roof '11, siding '11, deck '11, garage door '11, front door and garage entry door '12, storage shed '12. Great location on quiet street. Neighborhood park/playground.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News