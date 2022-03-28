4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $240,000

Across the street from Clearwater Park and Constitution Trail! This great 2-story has 3.5 baths and many amazing updates and improvements. The owners installed hickory flooring on the main level and totally remodeled the kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, and new sink, lighting and faucet. The bathrooms have been nicely updated. The carpet was replaced in 2022 and the interior was freshly and professionally painted. The owner bedroom measures 19'x17' and includes a walk-in closet - there is even a private deck off the owner suite. The furnace and AC were new in 2017 and the roof was replaced in 2018. You may have the laundry located in the 2nd floor laundry room or in the basement where there are additional hook-ups This property has no other houses directly behind, and the yard is fenced. Basement provides 2 extra rooms as well as a full bath and storage. Decks were replaced in 2010.