4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $239,900

This property is located in the well-known Rollingbrook subdivision just off south Hershey. Five minutes from corporate south. This 2-story home is ready to move into, features 4 bedrooms ,2 full and 2 half baths. Imagine have your first cup of coffee on this gorgeous 3 season room overlooking mature trees vaulted ceilings in the living room. Off the kitchen features a separate dining and the eat in area off the family room gives you space for two different tables, great floor plan for entertaining. Oversized two car garage has workshop area. Finished family room in the basement with a half bath and storage area. Possession can be immediate. Large back yard with a gorgeous concrete patio and storage shed. Newer carpet, solid surface counter tops in the kitchen, some hardwood floors and ceramic tile. 10-year-old windows, hot water heater 3yrs, roof 2yrs, AC and furnace 2 years old. Very nice master suite with bathroom and huge double closets. All the bedrooms are very large. The basement features a finished family room with a 16 ft. bar that remains and a half bath. The house is wired for a generator on south outside wall. All offers will be looked at as they come in! Sunday at 1pm is the deadline for offers. Seller has the right to accept an offer any time prior to Sunday deadline.