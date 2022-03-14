This property is located in the well-known Rollingbrook subdivision just off south Hershey. Five minutes from corporate south. This 2-story home is ready to move into, features 4 bedrooms ,2 full and 2 half baths. Imagine have your first cup of coffee on this gorgeous 3 season room overlooking mature trees vaulted ceilings in the living room. Off the kitchen features a separate dining and the eat in area off the family room gives you space for two different tables, great floor plan for entertaining. Oversized two car garage has workshop area. Finished family room in the basement with a half bath and storage area. Possession can be immediate. Large back yard with a gorgeous concrete patio and storage shed. Newer carpet, solid surface counter tops in the kitchen, some hardwood floors and ceramic tile. 10-year-old windows, hot water heater 3yrs, roof 2yrs, AC and furnace 2 years old. Very nice master suite with bathroom and huge double closets. All the bedrooms are very large. The basement features a finished family room with a 16 ft. bar that remains and a half bath. The house is wired for a generator on south outside wall. All offers will be looked at as they come in! Sunday at 1pm is the deadline for offers. Seller has the right to accept an offer any time prior to Sunday deadline.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $239,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 6-year-old child and 35-year-old man were killed in a shooting at a Bloomington apartment complex Tuesday night, police said.
Authorities named a Houston man, plus a 6-year-old boy and a woman, both of Bloomington, as those killed in Tuesday's shooting.
Police are investigating after a smoking accessories shop was robbed of merchandise late Saturday morning in uptown Normal.
McLean County Unit 5 officials notified Kingsley Junior High School parents of a physical altercation Thursday morning involving students, parents and administrators.
A Pontiac man remains jailed on sexual assault charges.
State Sen. Tom Cullerton, D-Villa Park, resigned his seat and will reportedly plead guilty next month to federal corruption charges.
Police in Bloomington are investigation a shooting Friday morning that sent a man to the hospital.
At a meeting that lasted past 1:30 a.m., the McLean County Unit 5 school board voted to move forward with budget cuts affecting dozens of positions, but spare the fifth grade instrumental music programs.
Ty Martin is studying to be a teacher and a coach. That is largely because of Dan Boynton, the former Central Catholic and Mount Zion head football coach who died Monday following a yearlong battle with brain cancer.
The Bloomington Police Department on Friday said their preliminary investigation suggests that a Texas man fatally shot his son and spouse Tuesday in southeast Bloomington before ending his own life.