4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $239,900

Updated 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home on large fenced lot. This home has an open floor plan with high cathedral ceilings. Four bedrooms up with renovated bathrooms. Tiled spacious kitchen with eat in area & great views of backyard. Lots of space with several living areas and a dining room. Finished basement with family room & possible 5th bedroom. New carpet upstairs & remodeled hall bath (2022). Extra large 2 car garage with workshop area. Great east side location close to stores & restaurants. Roof & siding replaced 2008, new windows 2013. Oakland Elementary.