Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac. This home has a nice modern flare added by the nice hardwood floors, slate appliances, decorative lights and granite counter tops in the kitchen/bathrooms. The living room is large and has lots of natural sunlight making it a great place to welcome guest or use as a family. Dining room has beautiful crown molding and trim work which brings an elegant touch to the home. Family area offers built-in bookcases, a wood burning fireplace and great views of the backyard through the large sliding door which provides even more natural sunlight into the home. Master bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet. Shared upstair's bathroom has a granite double vanity. All the bedrooms are nice sizes. Finished basement has a wet bar, built-in storage, room for entertaining, separate laundry room and a separate storage room. Backyard offers a patio and mature trees. Located in an established area just blocks away from OSF Medical Centers and Hospital, State Farm, Eastland Mall, shops, restaurants and much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out IHSA football playoff scores from around the state.
The bar manager called police to have the man removed and officers discovered he was carrying cocaine for sale.
Officers are investigating after a pair of trail walkers were robbed Friday afternoon in Normal.
Here are the IHSA Football Playoff semifinal pairings and schedule from Class 1A to 8A.
Drivers needing a behind-the-wheel road test, REAL ID, standard driver’s license or ID card will need to make an appointment for their visit to the Bloomington Driver Services Facility, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.
BLOOMINGTON – An 18-year-old Bloomington man is accused of stealing a car from Abundant Life Church.
Deputies said the bus had five children aboard.
It's the second time the Dearborn automaker and the EV startup have shredded developments plans. Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies in April 2020 said they were no longer collaborating on an EV for Ford's Lincoln luxury brand.
Ridgeview-Lexington had high hopes at halftime for an upset before Lena-Winslow took control to capture a Class 2A semifinal victory.
Two weeks ago, an optimistic Gov. J.B. Pritzker floated the idea of lifting much of his mask mandate by the holidays.