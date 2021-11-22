4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $235,000

Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac. This home has a nice modern flare added by the nice hardwood floors, slate appliances, decorative lights and granite counter tops in the kitchen/bathrooms. The living room is large and has lots of natural sunlight making it a great place to welcome guest or use as a family. Dining room has beautiful crown molding and trim work which brings an elegant touch to the home. Family area offers built-in bookcases, a wood burning fireplace and great views of the backyard through the large sliding door which provides even more natural sunlight into the home. Master bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet. Shared upstair's bathroom has a granite double vanity. All the bedrooms are nice sizes. Finished basement has a wet bar, built-in storage, room for entertaining, separate laundry room and a separate storage room. Backyard offers a patio and mature trees. Located in an established area just blocks away from OSF Medical Centers and Hospital, State Farm, Eastland Mall, shops, restaurants and much more.