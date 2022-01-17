4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $234,500

Wonderful ranch style zero lot line with finished basement. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, gas fireplace. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (9/2020), kitchen opens into living room with bar area. New tile bathroom floors on main level (2020). Master bedroom with large walk in closet, double sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Main floor painted in 2020. Huge family room/bonus room in basement with daylight window. Generous size bedroom in basement with double closets. Full bath in basement. Additional large storage area currently used as a craft area. Deck off of the living room was just stained in 2020. Exterior professionally landscaped. Roof replaced in 2015, total tear off. This home is move in ready!