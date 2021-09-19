4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $229,900

Great 2-Story home in a wonderful location! Close to OSF Hospital, State Farm Headquarters, the Bloomington Country Club, endless restaurants, shopping, and grocery stores. Fresh grey paint throughout the home, some new trim, new carpet throughout the entire 2nd floor, new wood laminant flooring, and some new doors. The home sits on a corner lot and offers a private backyard setting and inviting front porch that gets sun all day long. Inside you'll find multiple living spaces, dining room, updated half bath, and eat-in kitchen on the first floor. Upstairs has four great sized bedrooms including the master suite. Basement offers yet another living space with great storage, a full bath, and potential 5th bedroom. Come take a look!