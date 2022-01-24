Beautiful home located on a cul-de-sac. The home has hardwood floors, slate appliances, decorative lights and granite countertops in the kitchen/bathrooms. Nice family room open to the kitchen with woodburning fireplace and built-ins. This area also opens out to the backyard and patio. So everything is set up nicely to enjoy time with family and friends! Large living room including a large window to let in the sunlight. Dining room has beautiful crown molding and trim work which brings an elegant touch to the home. Master bedroom has a LARGE walk-in closet. Shared upstairs bathroom has a granite double vanity. All the bedrooms are nice sizes. Finished basement has a wet bar, built-in storage and plenty of room for entertaining. Separate laundry room and a separate storage room. Located in an established area just blocks away from OSF Medical Centers and Hospital, State Farm, Eastland Mall, shops, restaurants and much more.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $228,500
