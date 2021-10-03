 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $225,000

Wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath ranch with no back neighbors. Kitchen open to family and dining with island & pantry. Large master with 2 closets, 5' shower & double vanities. Finished basement with spacious 4th bedroom, full bath, family room & huge workout/multi purpose room. Wood floors, main floor laundry, new garage doors & stainless appliances. Washer & dryer stay. Access to indoor pool, workout room & clubhouse. Lawn care & street plowing covered.. Won't last!

