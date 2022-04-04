Super spacious quad-level design home in the fabulous Broadmoor Subdivision! So much has recently been redone! The kitchen has brand new cabinets, sink, countertops, lighting, a custom-made island, and new flooring. Freshly (professionally) painted throughout the entire house in light grey with white trim. Both of the full bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and lighting. Wonderfully large, partially fenced yard with storage shed that stays. Roofline back patio for more seasons enjoyment. Extra-sized two-car garage with tons of built-in storage shelves. The extra perk of a quad-level is the bonus extra lower level and the storage that provides. The washer and dryer are in that extra level space and also stay with the home. Lots of space in this home that is ready for its next owner!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $220,000
