What a find! 4 Bedroom home in Park Place! House is adorable, with tons of updates and extremely well cared for! This is one of the biggest floor plans in the subdivision. New siding, soffits, front door & storm door in 2016. Roof in 2011. High Eff, dual stage $11,000 Furnace and AC w/ smart thermostat in 2/2020. The kitchen was remodeled w/ newer cabinets, food pantry w/ pull-out drawers, granite counter-tops & under mount sink. Newer appliances w/ gas stove w/ electric hook-up too. Hardwood floors done in 2015, LVP done in 2019 in dining room & liv room. Huge master bedroom & the other bedrooms are very large. Master bath was redone in 2020. Carpet upstairs new in 2020. There is a newer deck & a 17 x 13.5 shed. The shed roof was new summer 2021, and it has power & lights, concrete floor & cabinets. Backyard feels very private w/ a large treeline in back. Fenced-in backyard w/ new fence 3 yrs ago on left side and back. This house is move-in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the Chenoa woman killed Monday morning in a crash in rural McLean County.
A traffic stop in Bloomington led to drug charges for a Heyworth woman, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Rossi is accused of underrepresenting his income in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Authorities identified a Danvers man Friday after his body was pulled from a pond in rural Tazewell County.
Prosecutors say a Bloomington woman’s neglect of her mother over four months led to the 74-year-old woman's death in December.
Officials have identified a Naperville man who died Thursday in a crash on Interstate 55 in Bloomington.
An off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in Central Illinois, killing two of the riders, police said.
A Bloomington woman charged with concealing her daughter’s death has been remanded to the Illinois Department of Human Services.
A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in Texas, killing nine people, says NTSB
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”