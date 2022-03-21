4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $219,900

What a find! 4 Bedroom home in Park Place! House is adorable, with tons of updates and extremely well cared for! This is one of the biggest floor plans in the subdivision. New siding, soffits, front door & storm door in 2016. Roof in 2011. High Eff, dual stage $11,000 Furnace and AC w/ smart thermostat in 2/2020. The kitchen was remodeled w/ newer cabinets, food pantry w/ pull-out drawers, granite counter-tops & under mount sink. Newer appliances w/ gas stove w/ electric hook-up too. Hardwood floors done in 2015, LVP done in 2019 in dining room & liv room. Huge master bedroom & the other bedrooms are very large. Master bath was redone in 2020. Carpet upstairs new in 2020. There is a newer deck & a 17 x 13.5 shed. The shed roof was new summer 2021, and it has power & lights, concrete floor & cabinets. Backyard feels very private w/ a large treeline in back. Fenced-in backyard w/ new fence 3 yrs ago on left side and back. This house is move-in ready!