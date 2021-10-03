4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $215,000

SO MANY UPDATES and tons of square footage for the price! Come see this handsome home, just waiting for new owners to love. Nestled on a huge corner lot, this stately home is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Bloomington's older East side. Conveniently located near State Farm Corporate, the Constitution Trail, Veteran's Parkway, shops, grocery, restaurants and more! Pride of ownership abounds as current owners have lived in (and loved!) this home for over 25 years, and have recently invested in the following UPDATES: NEW roof & gutters 2019, NEW furnace 2019, NEW appliances 2020, NEW vinyl plank flooring and NEW carpet 2021, NEW ceiling fans throughout, NEW vanities in bathrooms, NEW toilet in half bath, some fresh paint, new trim and new doors, PLUS Basement has fresh coat of Kilz ready to be finished. Come see this sprawling traditional home with plenty of room to grow!