SO MANY UPDATES and tons of square footage for the price! Come see this handsome home, just waiting for new owners to love. Nestled on a huge corner lot, this stately home is tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Bloomington's older East side. Conveniently located near State Farm Corporate, the Constitution Trail, Veteran's Parkway, shops, grocery, restaurants and more! Pride of ownership abounds as current owners have lived in (and loved!) this home for over 25 years, and have recently invested in the following UPDATES: NEW roof & gutters 2019, NEW furnace 2019, NEW appliances 2020, NEW vinyl plank flooring and NEW carpet 2021, NEW ceiling fans throughout, NEW vanities in bathrooms, NEW toilet in half bath, some fresh paint, new trim and new doors, PLUS Basement has fresh coat of Kilz ready to be finished. Come see this sprawling traditional home with plenty of room to grow!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $215,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
We have all the finals from Friday and Saturday updated.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."
Nearly 80 years after it was built, the former Quinn's Shell gas station in downtown Bloomington is slated for demolition.
The teachers' lawsuit argues that such mandates are up to the local health departments, not the school boards.
Here's an alphabetical list of scores from all of Friday's high school football games statewide.
More details being released Tuesday about a shooting Monday evening in Bloomington.
A Normal man is in custody on accusations that he battered a firefighter.
Federal prosecutors said Matthew Namoff, 25, ran a “significant bookmaking operation” at ISU.
Manufacturing delays, production and delivery employee shortages and other factors have forced Central Illinois schools to shift menus to meet students’ needs even when large portions of their food orders aren’t being filled.
The Bloomington District 87 school board met Monday, but the student’s parent agreed to withdraw and enroll in the Regional Alternative School.