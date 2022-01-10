Great Ranch in Central Location! Large Vaulted Family Room with Lots of Windows & Light, Fireplace, Stunning Wood Flooring throughout Main Floor. Nice Open Eat-In-Kitchen with combined Dining Space. Very Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet, Master Bathroom with Dual Vanity, separate Shower and Jetted Bath. Third Bedroom has french doors and can be used as Bedroom or Office. Open air Eat-In-Kitchen with sliding door leading to Patio. Laundry Hook Up's on Main Floor conveniently located next to Bedrooms or Basement (currently located in basement Utility Room). Huge Finished Basement with Large Family Room, Bedroom, Full Bath, Flex space, tons of Storage, Shelving & more! Really nice, deep lot! Unit 5 Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $214,900
