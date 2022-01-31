 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $209,900

The wonderful house that we all are waiting for !! High Ceiling, First Floor Master with Full Finished Basement. This 4 Bed 3 Full Bath house has tons of updates. Move in ready !! Updates : Roof 2021, Painting 2021, New Kitchen Flooring 2021, Second Floor Window Blinds 2021, Smart Thermostat 2019 , Stone Counter Tops (Kitchen) 2017, Kitchen Appliances 2010, Water Heater 2016 You sure do not want to miss this !!

