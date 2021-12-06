4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $207,500

Exceptional home in Broadmoor subdivision! This tri-level is move in ready and has wonderful updates that are appealing and convenient. The main floor is open and spacious with a nicely finished kitchen, bright dining space, and cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace. The dining area leads to the spacious patio and fenced backyard with a spacious storage shed. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, all with hardwood floors. The comfortable owners' suite has its own full bath. There is also an additional full hall bath with a jetted tub. The lower level has a large family room, a 4th bedroom, and a very convenient laundry room and 3rd full bath. There are lots of updates in this home that make it worry free and ready for new owners!