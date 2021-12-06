 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $207,500

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $207,500

Exceptional home in Broadmoor subdivision! This tri-level is move in ready and has wonderful updates that are appealing and convenient. The main floor is open and spacious with a nicely finished kitchen, bright dining space, and cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace. The dining area leads to the spacious patio and fenced backyard with a spacious storage shed. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms, all with hardwood floors. The comfortable owners' suite has its own full bath. There is also an additional full hall bath with a jetted tub. The lower level has a large family room, a 4th bedroom, and a very convenient laundry room and 3rd full bath. There are lots of updates in this home that make it worry free and ready for new owners!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Normal grad's career ablaze with role on 'Chicago Fire'

Katelynn Shennett almost didn’t audition for “Chicago Fire,” but it’s lucky she did. What she expected to be a three-episode run has turned into a recurring role on Dick Wolf’s popular firehouse drama, now in its 10th season on NBC.

Olivia Eujean Orwig

Olivia Eujean Orwig

BLOOMINGTON — Olivia Eujean Orwig, 17, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Bloomington. Olivia gave the ultimate gi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News