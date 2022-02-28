4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $189,900

Great, well-cared for home in Broadmoor Subdivision. This Bi-Level offers 4 Bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half baths. Large deck in the backyard is great for entertaining. Two living spaces and an eat-in kitchen. Cozy lower level family, along with a half bath and a huge laundry room with a utility sink. Upper/main level features the living room, kitchen, dining room, three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. You will love the professionally landscaped yard, deck AND fenced backyard with a storage shed. Updates include: Roof 2012, Furnace 2012, A/C 2012, Water Heater 2015, Refrigerator 2021, Dishwasher 2020, New Windows installed prior to 2015. Great space here - don't skip past this one!