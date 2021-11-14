4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $187,000

 Skip to main content
American Foursquare Beauty in coveted FOUNDER'S GROVE boasts 4 nicely sized Bedrooms, Main Floor Half Bath and 1 Full Bath with clawfoot tub AND custom tile on the 2nd floor! Original hardwood floors throughout plus stunning moldings, built-ins and dark walnut trim adorn this classy, beautifully maintained home. Leaded glass, expansive windows, columns and stunning staircase greet you in the grand foyer. French doors separate the spacious family room from formal dining and offer plenty of room for entertaining. Classy kitchen features marble counters, solid Shrock cabinetry, updated stainless appliances and built-in butler's pantry. Updated fixtures throughout plus ceiling fans in each bedroom. Laundry has been relocated to the second story, but can easily transition back to the basement. The basement has recently been scraped and whitewashed, including the floor for additional storage space. Detached 2-Car Garage and well kept, fenced yard features privacy and a paved patio for entertaining. Close proximity to Washington Elementary, Bloomington Junior High, Bloomington High School, State Farm Corporate, restaurants, coffee shops and grocery. Come fall in love with this traditional treasure!

