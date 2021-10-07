4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Woderful homeon /east WAshington ST. 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Master suire was added by previous owner and features its own ful bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Also included is a large walk in closet. There is a full bathroom off the hallway as well. It features double sink. Walk up attic could be finished space or storage. Zoned heating and cooling. Basement is almost totally finished space. with 3 finished rooms and an egress window. There is a 2 car attached garage.