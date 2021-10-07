 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $185,000

Woderful homeon /east WAshington ST. 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Master suire was added by previous owner and features its own ful bathroom with a whirlpool tub and separate shower. Also included is a large walk in closet. There is a full bathroom off the hallway as well. It features double sink. Walk up attic could be finished space or storage. Zoned heating and cooling. Basement is almost totally finished space. with 3 finished rooms and an egress window. There is a 2 car attached garage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News