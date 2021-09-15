 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $179,900

Spacious 2-story home has 4-bedrooms, 3.5 baths, laundry on main level, partially finished basement (family room, bathroom, egress window & lots of storage space), 2-car garage & fenced yard. Some updates include replaced sump pump & water heater 2021, replaced basement flooring & bathroom vanity in 2020, replaced all kitchen appliances in 2019, replaced roof in 2017, etc. Conveniently located close to restaurants, Advocate Prompt Care, etc.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News