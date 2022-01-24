Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath on a corner lot in a great neighborhood. Move-in ready! Kitchen remodeled in 2009, Hi-efficiency furnace/AC 2012, hot water heater 2013, both bathrooms 2014. New Flooring throughout most of home. The kitchen has attractive white cabinetry and slider that opens onto a large deck. Spacious fenced yard, The basement boasts a huge family room, woodburning fireplace w/gas starter, full bath and 4th bedroom with lots of shelving- great for a home office. The deep 1-car garage offers ample shelving plus a pull down stairs for attic storage. There is an expanded driveway for additional parking. Close to shopping, employment, and elementary school. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday after officers say he beat and held a woman against her will for about two days. The suspect's bond was set at $1 million.
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
A relatively new Illinois National Guard unit based in Normal will be serving in the Horn of Africa after a deployment ceremony Saturday at Heartland Community College.
McLean County Health Department reports show 329 deaths as connected to COVID-19.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation…
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley presented a proposal to the school board Wednesday night that would replace 12 late start days with seven half days for student attendance.
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.