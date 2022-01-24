4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000

Updated 4 Bedroom 2 Full Bath on a corner lot in a great neighborhood. Move-in ready! Kitchen remodeled in 2009, Hi-efficiency furnace/AC 2012, hot water heater 2013, both bathrooms 2014. New Flooring throughout most of home. The kitchen has attractive white cabinetry and slider that opens onto a large deck. Spacious fenced yard, The basement boasts a huge family room, woodburning fireplace w/gas starter, full bath and 4th bedroom with lots of shelving- great for a home office. The deep 1-car garage offers ample shelving plus a pull down stairs for attic storage. There is an expanded driveway for additional parking. Close to shopping, employment, and elementary school. Don't miss this one!