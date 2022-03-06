4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $175,000

This wonderful 1 1/2 story home exemplifies character and charm! And, it is located in the historical district. The front screened porch is cozy and inviting as you enter the home. All of the main living areas have hardwood floors. There is a formal living room with a beautiful fireplace, a spacious family room, and dining room. The kitchen is open with space for a table as well with lots of windows. There is even a main floor owners' suite with a full private bath...what a rare find! Upstairs is a second full bath and 3 additional bedrooms. The floor plan is amazingly well thought out. The fenced backyard has a deck and can be accessed from the kitchen. There is a second porch on the side that leads to the driveway. Lots of fresh paint and new carpet upstairs. New steel roof in 2012. In 2020 a dewatering system with sump pump was added. New main water line installed entering the home from the street 2020. Back porch recently reinforced and stabilized. Wow, take a look at this incredible piece of history today! This home is beautiful and amazing!