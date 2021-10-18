4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $169,900 Oct 18, 2021 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jelani Day toxicology results released LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.” Live Central Illinois high school football scores for Week 8 Check out all of Friday and Saturday's Central Illinois final scores. Check all of them out here: School board in Michigan to file protest after player's 16-goal game against winless team ""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics." Normal woman accused of delivering amphetamines, sedatives Police said they observed the woman advertising Adderall for sale on her Snapchat account. Mother, lawyer comment about report of organs missing from Jelani Day Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist." Tablets removed from McLean County jail One day after McLean County Board members rejected a proposal that would have allowed the county to make money from jail inmates using electronic tablets, the sheriff’s office has removed the tablets from inmates, according to a statement from nine board members. Heyworth schools switch to remote learning Four staff members and 17 students at the elementary school currently are testing positive for COVID-19, and districtwide, more than 75 people are in quarantine. 1 hospitalized after head-on crash with semi on I-74 State troopers said the driver was going the wrong way down Interstate 74 when the crash happened. Watch now: $75 million chocolate processor takes shape in Bloomington The company broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility. Kindred: Ridgeview grad Megan Jones adjusts ‘game plan,’ becomes college head coach at 27 The daughter of two coaches, Megan Jones had a game plan. How could she not? When your mom and dad have a basketball court named after them, y…